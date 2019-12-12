Ashok Leyland appoints Vipin Sondhi as CEO, MD for five years

Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Vipin Sondhi as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the automobile company starting 12 December 2019. The announcement comes after over a year of former CEO Vinod Dasari’s resignation in November 2018.

Sondhi will head the company for the next five years, with his term ending on 11 December 2024. The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Sondhi is not debarred from holding the office of the director by virtue of any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (SEBI) or any such authority. Sondhi is not related to any of the directors or key managerial personnel or promoters of the company," the company said.

Prior to Sondhi, Vinod Dasari was leading the Chennai-based truck maker. Dasari, who served Ashok Leyland for nearly 14 years first as chief operating officer (COO) and then as the CEO, had stepped down last year in November citing personal reasons. Dasari worked until March 2019, following which chairman Dheeraj Hinduja and the board of the company oversaw the management and its decisions until Sondhi’s appointment.

Sondhi has more than three decades of experience in the manufacturing and engineering sectors. He was previously heading JCB lndia Ltd, where he spent over 13 years, and was a member of JCB's global executive team. Sondhi led a $1.7 billion business with five manufacturing plants in three locations, eight product categories, 60 products, 65 dealers and over 700 retail outlets, Ashok Leyland said.

Sondhi has also served as the chairperson of board of governors at the state-owned Indian Institute of Science, Education & Research (IISER), Bhopal. He is a member of two boards of trustees and has also been in several Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) national committees.