The inverted clock of Ashok Soota: Why India’s serial IT builder gets bolder with age

Around the turn of the millennium, as India’s tech boom was still finding its legs, Ashok Soota was already staring down what most would call the finish line.
He was 41 when he walked into Wipro in 1984—an era when the company was still better known for vegetable oils than enterprise code. He then spent the next decade and a half helping build the company’s backbone. At 56, an age when many contemporaries were eyeing retirement estates, he walked out to co-found Mindtree with a cadre of former colleagues. At 68, he started all over again with Happiest Minds Technologies. By 79, he was launching Happiest Health.
Had Soota bowed out at any of those exits, his legacy in corporate India would have been firmly carved in marble. Instead, he pulled off a career feat almost unheard of in the sector: the seasoned corporate manager who turned entrepreneur in life’s second half, built two separate IT services companies from zero, and steered both to public listings.
On 31 August, Soota, now 83, scaled down his investment in Happiest Minds to fund his interests in healthcare and medical research. Soota and Ashok Soota Medical Research agreed to sell a 22.1% stake in Happiest Minds to ITC Infotech for ₹1,329.7 crore, as part of a larger transaction that will eventually see Happiest Minds merge with the ITC company.
For any other tycoon, this sort of a liquidity event in their eighties is often the closing act—the quiet cashing-in before the curtain drops. With Soota, it feels more like a change of subject.
His capital is being funnelled into high-stakes frontiers: human longevity, clinical care, and the deep complexities of the human brain through ventures like Happiest Health and his non-profit research arm, SKAN (Scientific Knowledge for Ageing and Neurological Ailments). Soota has pledged ₹600 crore towards the SKAN Research Trust to fund medical research into neurological ailments and the biology of ageing.
Classical wisdom insists that age breeds caution—that the older we get, the tighter we clutch what we’ve built. Soota’s playbook quietly upends that law: as the runway shortens, the bets only seem to get bolder.
“The older Soota got, the more daring he became,” says Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, partner at technology advisory firm Catalincs and former chairman and managing director of Cognizant India. “For instance, his approach at Happiest Minds was far from conservative, leaning on inorganic growth with eight acquisitions.”
Soota did not speak to Mint for this story. Instead, this account traces his late-blooming entrepreneurial run through the people who shared his rooms, the daily disciplines that anchored his methods, and the institutional footprints he leaves in Indian business.