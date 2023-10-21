Ashok Vaswani is next Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO: Who is he? 10 things to know

After the resignation of Uday Kotak, Ashok Vaswani is set to hold the position of the new CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Know all about the new CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank

After the resignation of Uday Kotak as CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, international banker Ashok Vaswani, on Saturday, was announced as the next CEO.

Unlike experts' prediction of the appointment of an insider in the top leadership role, Kotak Mahindra Bank chose to bring the “Global Indian" back home as its next CEO.

"Ashok Vaswani is a world-class leader and banker with digital and customer focus. I am proud that we bring a "Global Indian" home to build Kotak and India of tomorrow," said former CEO and founder, Uday Kotak.

Ashok Vaswani hold immense experience in a wide range of field from AI to banking. He has also worked as CEO of Citigroup Asia Pacific and Barclays. From education to previous job roles, below are all the details about the new CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

All you need to know about Ashok Vaswani -Ashok Vaswani completed his graduation in India. Before taking up major roles in his career, Ashok had achieved the milestone of completing two of the toughest courses of India. He pursued CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and CS from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

-Ashok completed his Bachelor of Commerce, Economics and Accountancy, from the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics (Bombay University).

-He pursued his Executive Education from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

-Ashok was born and brought up in India. He was married to Veena. Their daughter is currently working in the USA.

- He has worked as the Chief Executive Officer of Barclays Bank, UK and subsequently CEO of their Global Consumer, Private, Corporate and Payments businesses. He is also the member of the Group Executive Committee.

-Before that, he had also held the position of the CEO of Citigroup Asia Pacific and Member of the Citigroup Global Operating and Management Committees.

-Currently, he is serving as the President of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - a US-Israeli AI Fintech, according to Kotak Mahindra's BSE filing.

-Ashok is also a member of the Board of the London Stock Exchange Group, the SP Jain Institute of Global Management, UK.

-Other than holding a spectacular career portfolio, Ashok is also a part of various philanthropic organisations, including Pratham, and Lend-A-Hand.

-He has also served as Former Chairman, Retail Committee, British Bankers Association; Former Chairman of the Board, Entercard; Former Board member, Telenor; Former Board Member of VISA Asia Pacific and VISA, UK; Former Director and Member of the Audit and Technology Committee for Barclays Africa Group Ltd and Former Director, UK Finance.

