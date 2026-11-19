Actor-turned-investor Ashton Kutcher could be on the brink of a major financial windfall as artificial intelligence company Anthropic prepares to make its stock market debut. An early investment made through his venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, is now estimated to be worth around $7 billion, following a dramatic rise in the valuation of the company behind the Claude chatbot.
Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 a share, valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion. The listing, scheduled for Thursday (19 November), will make it the first frontier AI laboratory to go public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT.
The IPO marks a significant milestone for Anthropic and could deliver substantial returns to some of its earliest investors, including Kutcher and his business partners.
Quick answers to key questions
Sound Ventures’ Anthropic stake was estimated to be worth nearly $7 billion. The firm reportedly owns around 0.5% of the company.
No. The estimated $7 billion is the value of Sound Ventures’ holding, not Kutcher’s personal wealth. The firm manages money for outside investors, and Kutcher’s individual share has not been disclosed.
Their investment began with an initial commitment of $35 million in 2023. After backing Anthropic in multiple funding rounds, their total investment reached approximately $435 million.
Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share, valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion. Its shares were set to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT.
Anthropic’s valuation surged amid rising demand for its AI products, particularly its Claude chatbot. That increase raised the estimated value of Sound Ventures’ stake.
Kutcher, best known for his roles in That ’70s Show and What Happens in Vegas, began investing in Anthropic in 2023 alongside longtime investor and Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary.
Their investment journey started with an initial $35 million commitment after the pair met Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei. They subsequently continued backing the AI company through multiple funding rounds, taking their total investment to approximately $435 million.
Sound Ventures, the firm associated with Kutcher and Oseary, is now estimated to hold a stake worth nearly $7 billion, according to Bloomberg. The firm reportedly owns around 0.5% of Anthropic.
The investment has grown substantially as Anthropic's valuation has surged amid rising demand for its AI products, particularly its Claude chatbot.
The estimated $7 billion value of Sound Ventures' Anthropic holding has fuelled speculation that Ashton Kutcher could join the billionaire club.
However, the figure does not represent the Hollywood actor's personal wealth. Sound Ventures manages money on behalf of outside investors, meaning any returns from the listing would be shared among multiple stakeholders. The precise amount Kutcher personally stands to receive has not been disclosed.
Oseary and Sound Ventures managing partner Effie Epstein are also among those associated with the investment.
The IPO's $1.5 trillion valuation, meanwhile, represents a substantial increase from the company's earlier pricing expectations, with the final share price of $83 exceeding the high end of its previous range.
Ashton Kutcher's interest in technology investments goes back well beyond the AI boom.
In 2010, he co-founded A-Grade Investments with Oseary and billionaire Ron Burkle. The firm backed several companies that later became household names, including Spotify, Uber and Airbnb.
The pair went on to establish Sound Ventures in 2015, building a portfolio of technology-focused businesses. Its investments have included language-learning platform Duolingo and research networking platform ResearchGate.
The firm has also expanded its exposure to artificial intelligence, backing companies including Anthropic, OpenAI and World Labs.
Earlier this year, Kutcher stepped away from Sound Ventures to launch a new investment firm with Morgan Beller, formerly of venture capital firm NFX. The new venture will focus on opportunities in advanced AI, infrastructure, energy and deep technology.
Kutcher said in a letter reported by The Wall Street Journal that he believed it was the right time to pursue the next wave of innovation.
He will remain an adviser to Sound Ventures, while Oseary and Epstein continue to lead the firm.
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.
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