Actor-turned-investor Ashton Kutcher could be on the brink of a major financial windfall as artificial intelligence company Anthropic prepares to make its stock market debut. An early investment made through his venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, is now estimated to be worth around $7 billion, following a dramatic rise in the valuation of the company behind the Claude chatbot.

Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 a share, valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion. The listing, scheduled for Thursday (19 November), will make it the first frontier AI laboratory to go public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT.

The IPO marks a significant milestone for Anthropic and could deliver substantial returns to some of its earliest investors, including Kutcher and his business partners.

Ashton Kutcher’s $435 million Anthropic bet pays off

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How much is Sound Ventures’ Anthropic stake worth? ⌵ Sound Ventures’ Anthropic stake was estimated to be worth nearly $7 billion. The firm reportedly owns around 0.5% of the company. 2 Does Ashton Kutcher personally own a $7 billion stake in Anthropic? ⌵ No. The estimated $7 billion is the value of Sound Ventures’ holding, not Kutcher’s personal wealth. The firm manages money for outside investors, and Kutcher’s individual share has not been disclosed. 3 How much did Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary invest in Anthropic? ⌵ Their investment began with an initial commitment of $35 million in 2023. After backing Anthropic in multiple funding rounds, their total investment reached approximately $435 million. 4 What was Anthropic’s IPO price and ticker symbol? ⌵ Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share, valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion. Its shares were set to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. 5 Why did Sound Ventures’ Anthropic investment increase in value? ⌵ Anthropic’s valuation surged amid rising demand for its AI products, particularly its Claude chatbot. That increase raised the estimated value of Sound Ventures’ stake.

Kutcher, best known for his roles in That ’70s Show and What Happens in Vegas, began investing in Anthropic in 2023 alongside longtime investor and Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary.

Their investment journey started with an initial $35 million commitment after the pair met Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei. They subsequently continued backing the AI company through multiple funding rounds, taking their total investment to approximately $435 million.

Also Read | The seven Anthropic founders who are about to become multibillionaires

Sound Ventures, the firm associated with Kutcher and Oseary, is now estimated to hold a stake worth nearly $7 billion, according to Bloomberg. The firm reportedly owns around 0.5% of Anthropic.

The investment has grown substantially as Anthropic's valuation has surged amid rising demand for its AI products, particularly its Claude chatbot.

Could the Anthropic IPO make Ashton Kutcher a billionaire? The estimated $7 billion value of Sound Ventures' Anthropic holding has fuelled speculation that Ashton Kutcher could join the billionaire club.

However, the figure does not represent the Hollywood actor's personal wealth. Sound Ventures manages money on behalf of outside investors, meaning any returns from the listing would be shared among multiple stakeholders. The precise amount Kutcher personally stands to receive has not been disclosed.

Oseary and Sound Ventures managing partner Effie Epstein are also among those associated with the investment.

The IPO's $1.5 trillion valuation, meanwhile, represents a substantial increase from the company's earlier pricing expectations, with the final share price of $83 exceeding the high end of its previous range.

From Spotify and Uber to Anthropic: Kutcher’s investment journey Ashton Kutcher's interest in technology investments goes back well beyond the AI boom.

In 2010, he co-founded A-Grade Investments with Oseary and billionaire Ron Burkle. The firm backed several companies that later became household names, including Spotify, Uber and Airbnb.

The pair went on to establish Sound Ventures in 2015, building a portfolio of technology-focused businesses. Its investments have included language-learning platform Duolingo and research networking platform ResearchGate.

The firm has also expanded its exposure to artificial intelligence, backing companies including Anthropic, OpenAI and World Labs.

Earlier this year, Kutcher stepped away from Sound Ventures to launch a new investment firm with Morgan Beller, formerly of venture capital firm NFX. The new venture will focus on opportunities in advanced AI, infrastructure, energy and deep technology.

Kutcher said in a letter reported by The Wall Street Journal that he believed it was the right time to pursue the next wave of innovation.