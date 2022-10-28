‘AstraZeneca covid jabs saved over 6 mn lives’

The most impactful collaboration that we saw in India, as well as globally, was the Oxford-AztraZeneca partnership, which really turned the tide in our battle against covid-19. Particularly, if you look from the context of a developing world and India specifically, our covid vaccines have been used by more than 90% of the adult population, which is humongous. A lot of it is due to the fact that we are a country with a protected economy with early access to covid vaccines. In July 2020, AstraZeneca decided to tech-transfer it to Serum Institute. The second part of it was establishing the entire clinical development programme, which was run at an unprecedented pace. Third, it was the most affordable vaccine in the world. The firm decided not to charge any profit for the years 2020 and 2021 and that made it very accessible to governments across the world. Our partnership with Serum has been legendary in terms of the capacity, scale and professionalism they brought. So, that was a very meaningful collaboration we have done. Apart from this, we have got multiple collaborations at the global level. Our acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also a success to answer the need of rare diseases. In India, we have collaborated with Sun Pharma for two of our drugs like Dapagliflozin, for which we really need their capabilities to go beyond metros. We have also partnered with the governments of Sweden and India and have set up a centre of excellence at AIIMS Delhi and Jodhpur, where we are trying to see how can we bring either diagnosis or treatment for patients.

