‘At EaseMyTrip, we are glad to be completely bootstrapped’

We believe a lot of factors have played a key role in helping us reach the position that we are in today. Most of the players in the industry were caught up in becoming profitable through extra convenience fees. We saw convenience fees as a tool to retain customers and have never charged any convenience fees since inception. Despite this, we have maintained our profitability year after year. We were also clear right from the start that we wanted to bring in customers through our value-driven services rather than our marketing efforts. In an industry that witnesses exorbitant private equity funding, we are glad to be completely bootstrapped.

