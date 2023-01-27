Athleisure, casual wear stay robust in post-covid world

In the December quarter, department store chain Shoppers Stop saw strong demand for casual wear, despite an increase in demand for wedding wear and festive clothing. “I think if we look at the whole casual space, that has expanded and continues to grow. Even during the third quarter, where festive was a strong category, casual wear grew. The casualization trend that has happened (post-covid) will continue to be strong. Athleisure is a subset—that I think will definitely continue to grow because the base itself is low. It’s eventually about comfort and that’s something which customers have gotten used to," said Venu Nair, managing director and chief executive officer, Shoppers Stop.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}