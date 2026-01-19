Being an authority as a travel partner key to trust for visa: Atlys’ Santosh Hegde
Atlys was in the news for offering visas for just ₹1 in August. Indians are traveling abroad more than ever, but getting a visa is still not straightforward. Atlys is using social media, building its own channels, and relying on travel influencers to keep itself relevant to jetsetting Indians.
Mumbai: Once an elusive mark of wealth, the annual foreign vacation is now getting increasingly common among affluent Indians in metros and smaller cities alike. So much so that a16z-backed visa services firm Atlys ran a unique sale in August last year, offering visas for just ₹1.