- IT companies' margins will remain under pressure given elevated wage increases, onsite as well as offshore, expect analysts
Attrition rate of Indian IT companies has peaked on quarterly basis but still continues to stay close to peak levels. Therefore, margins will remain under pressure given elevated wage increases, onsite as well as offshore, as per analysts at brokerage house Kotak.
“We forecast EBIT margin decline of 170-350 bps on year-on-year (YoY) basis for Tier-1 IT. On a sequential basis, we expect EBIT margin decline of 10-70 bps," the note stated.
Further, for the quarter ended March 2022, TCV trend is expected to remain muted although analysts expect stable ACVs. Lower deal tenures and lack of mega deals have constrained TCV. Though, Kotak believes that the deal pipeline will be strong for all IT companies.
Attrition rates have been high across companies through the last few quarters as demand for technology talent with digital skills continued to outstrip supply.
Analysts at another brokerage and research firm Emkay also believe that tighter labor markets will hurt the margins of the IT companies in the said quarter. “EBIT margin is expected to remain flat to lower sequentially due to higher backfilling costs amid a tight labor market, increase in travel and other discretionary costs with the easing of travel restrictions and back to office trends."
HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems are expected to report relatively higher sequential declines in margins, with the rest reporting largely flat margins. Separately, "Coforge is expected to report a 140 bps expansion in EBIT margin sequentially and remain an outlier on the back of revenue growth momentum, higher offshoring, higher utilization, flattening employee pyramid, and higher license revenue," Emkay added.
However, another report by Motilal Oswal said that the attrition rates in the information technology industry should remain at elevated levels and supply will continue to lag ever-increasing demand although some moderation is expected starting FY23.
