Atul Das moves on from Zee, Mangesh Kulkarni named business head

Last month, Zee's board of directors approved a new organizational framework suggested by Punit Goenka, the managing director and CEO.

In another set of changes at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Atul Das, chief revenue officer of the company has stepped down from his role, and Anil Malhotra, former chief operating officer at SITI Networks Ltd, will succeed him.

Additionally, Mangesh Kulkarni, previously business head of Marathi Films at Zee Studios, has been appointed as the new business head of Zee TV.

These updates were shared with employees through an internal email, a copy of which was seen by Mint.

Under this new structure, Goenka will take direct oversight of the domestic broadcast business and aims to enhance synergies across core business segments including broadcast, digital, movies, and music.

The new structure will also see Siju Prabhakaran, who has led the south cluster of channels, take additional responsibility for the west cluster, and report to Goenka.

Samrat Ghosh, who has led the east cluster of channels, will take additional responsibility for north and premium clusters, while Ruchir Tiwari will continue to lead the Hindi movies cluster.

Vishnu Shankar will continue to lead &TV and the free-to-air segments. Ashish Sehgal will handle integrated advertisement sales for both the broadcast and digital businesses, focusing on maximizing advertiser value and profitability.

All of them will report to Goenka.

In this enhanced role, for the digital business revenue, Sehgal will also report to Amit Goenka. However, for the broadcast business revenue he will continue to report to the MD and CEO, Zee said.

Meanwhile, Amit Goenka will continue leading the digital business, now with added responsibilities over original content, including movies, international broadcast business, enterprise technology, and broadcast operations and engineering. He aims to drive higher growth by leveraging business synergies and will report to the MD and CEO.

Umesh Bansal will helm the movie business, overseeing content production, strategy, movie acquisition, and syndication, reporting to the MD and CEO.

Anurag Bedi will remain in charge of the music business, aiming to boost its contribution to the company’s bottom line. He will continue reporting to Punit Goenka, along with all corporate functions.

