How AU Small Finance Bank’s Sanjay Agarwal passed RBI’s muster
T. Surendar 4 min read 07 Aug 2025, 09:18 PM IST
Summary
Chartered accountant Sanjay Agarwal, who began lending to small businesses in Rajasthan in 1996, has won RBI’s first universal bank licence in nearly a decade—cracking a mysterious test and beating other big names.
