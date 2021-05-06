Automation Anywhere strengthens leadership team to drive growth

BENGALURU : Automation Anywhere, a global player in robotic process automation (RPA), is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of James Budge as the chief financial officer (CFO) and Mike Micucci as the chief operating officer (COO) to drive the next phase of growth.

“With these seasoned industry veterans on board, we are more prepared than ever to bring the benefits of cloud RPA and intelligent automation to every organization that wants to liberate its employees from manual, repetitive tasks, and free them to be more productive," said Mihir Shukla, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Automation Anywhere. “I’m thrilled to welcome both these world-class executives as we build on market momentum and head towards our next phase of growth."

Budge in his role as the CFO will prepare Automation Anywhere for next growth trajectory. Budge brings to Automation Anywhere decades of experience as a CFO at both public and late-stage private companies, during which he has prepared three companies for initial public offerings (IPOs) and led multiple secondary public offerings.

As the CFO, Budge will lead finance, investor relations, legal, and information technology management. One of his top priorities will be to ensure the organization has the proper business processes and infrastructure as it aspires to become public, the company said.

Micucci in his new role as the COO will help scale the cloud-native RPA company towards exponential growth, Automation Anywhere said.

Micucci joins Automation Anywhere with a proven track record in executive product and marketing leadership roles in cloud and enterprise technology. He was most recently CEO of Salesforce Commerce and Community Cloud, leading product direction, marketing, and global operations.

As COO, he will oversee Automation Anywhere's global operations and lead the development and execution of a business strategy that rapidly expands the adoption of the company's Automation 360 platform and AARI smart digital assistant. The company has currently deployed nearly 3 million software bots in some of the world's largest enterprises and aims to grow this number exponentially over the coming years.

