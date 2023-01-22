Automation to pick up pace during recession: Shukla2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:28 PM IST
India has been a great source of talent and innovation for us and it continues to be. We are strengthening our place in India with two R&D centres in Bengaluru and Baroda, said Shukla
After covid-led business disruptions prompted firms to turn to robotic process automation, or RPA, robotics solution providers are expecting another wave of mass adoption on the fear of a recession, and resultant layoffs. Mihir Shukla, chief executive, Automation Anywhere Inc., a US-based RPA solutions company, believes it will play a key role for firms and sectors due to its speed and scale.
