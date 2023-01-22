Automation to pick up pace during recession: Shukla

Most technologies start as entertainment initially. Technologies that have capabilities like ChatGPT will become more and more mainstream. ChatGPT is an example of where we are going and what’s to come. AI can be a great tool to answer questions. I think one of the things we as humans will have to get better at is thinking about what are the right questions. There is no AI software in the world that can tell you what the right question is.

