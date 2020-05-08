MUMBAI : Dealing with the covid-19 pandemic will require a pragmatic mix of well-established practices together with new ones, Partha Datta, president and managing director, FCA India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd, told Mint for its Pivot or Perish Series. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Will covid-19 force automakers like you to completely change your business operations?

There are two aspects to this, of which one is the retail experience. It will see a paradigm shift at least in the short term, which would be over the next few quarters. The dealerships will definitely go more digital. Customers may prefer having contactless selling experience such as virtual means like video. Since the car buying experience would continue to be the second biggest purchase for the people, they would still want to have the test drive experiences. Even there the expectations will change. For example, the customers may want the test drive at their doorsteps.

Do you think new ways of manufacturing after lockdown may upend the just-in-time (JIT) culture of procuring materials and parts?

I think the planning will have to be a lot more granular but the philosophy remains the same. For example, if you have a truck that comes in with less than 100% load, it is a less efficient operation. So, those levels of operating details have to be studied. But in general, the JIT approach would not change. We continue to stick to it. Of course, the operational realities will always drive what actually happens on the ground.

For instance, if there is a particular supplier who has to come across four states, all of which have stringent border security regulations, we will have to deal with that situation on a case-by-case basis.

There are several functions on the assembly line which require two or more engineers working together closely such as fitment of wiring harness on the vehicle. How will these operations change under the new scenario?

I think there are a few things that we could do and we are doing. Firstly, personal protective equipment will be provided. Secondly, we are working on finding new ways where we don’t have the same density of people as earlier. Therefore, may be there will be a bit of efficiency that we will have to give up on to ensure that our employees and the environment are safe.

Do you see a radical shift in consumer demand? How will it impact the kind of products that you make?

All I would say is that there will be a shift in (consumer) demand. People are going to want private transportation and would not want to use public transportation. Even though I say that, it would be very difficult for people to simply buy a car, especially a premium vehicle. So, you may see people beginning to look at the entry-level segment increasingly or used cars or two-wheelers. So it’s going to be that type of shift we will see.

