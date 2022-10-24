Avaada plans 2 solar units to serve foreign markets in 2023

We have decided that we will be a sand-to-molecule company. We are going to set up our own 5GW cell-to-module line. We should have our module line operational next year. Every year we will add more and more backwards so that we reach the silicon stage. I think worldwide demand will triple in the next eight years. One country cannot fulfil all this demand, and the supply chain will become somewhat distributed. It is still largely serviced by one country, but India will play a vital role in servicing this one requirement. Europe has a huge opportunity. Where are the modules going to come from? China has its requirement, and Australia is setting up huge hydrogen parks. So, the opportunity is almost three times. There is a case made out to our board, which consented, and now we are at an advanced stage of construction of our first cell-to-module factory and then backward integration.