Avail Finance acquires neobank, seeks  approval  to  buy  NBFC

However, a filing made by YeLo with the Registrar of Companies hints at its sale. According to the filing, Abraham Chacko, an independent director at YeLo, recently resigned from the board. “With reference to the captioned subject, in light of the potential sale of the company, I wish to resign from the post of directorship of 0.5Bn Finhealth Pvt. Ltd, with effect from 8 September 2021," he wrote in his resignation letter. YeLo is a brand operated by 0.5Bn Finhealth Pvt Ltd.