A fourth-generation heir’s bold pivot—from sugar to bioplastics
Avantika Saraogi, 33, is set to transform her family’s 50-year-old sugar empire by establishing India’s first large-scale bioplastics plant. “We as an industry are sitting on a bio-oil well. We are the oil rig,” she said.
As Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, a 50-year-old sugar producer in Uttar Pradesh, builds its first bioplastic plant, the company’s fourth-generation promoter already has ideas on how to further diversify beyond its sugar and ethanol business.
Avantika Saraogi, an executive director on the board of BCML, is betting on diversifying into biochemicals and other organic materials in the face of growing environmental concerns. Her plans have an unusual moat—the company’s direct connection to over 550,000 sugarcane farmers.
Besides cane, the farmers can also supply the company with biowaste, which could, in theory, become the feedstock for making bioplastics or ethanol.
“The same farmer plants everything. We as an industry are sitting on bio-oil well. We are the oil rig," said Saraogi, 33. “I have a 50-year relationship with my farmers. And I have 5.5 lakh farmers."