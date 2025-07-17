Avendus-Hurun U30 India: Mumbai leads among cities with featured millionaires, Anant Ambani on list

Avendus Wealth – Hurun India have released their U30 List for 2025, which recognises 79 young leaders in India, aged 30 and below, “who are redefining the future of Indian enterprise”, according to the report.

The list curates two catgories of leaders — visonary first-generation founders valued at $25 million or more, and dynamic next-generation leaders with Wealth of at least $50 million.

Notably, in terms of the number of leaders at base, among the cities, Mumbai has topped the list, with Maharashtra claiming top billing among states. In both cases, Reliance Jio scion Anant Ambani features at the top, while also making his mark on the 9th spot in the main rankings.

Anant Ambani on list; spotlight on ‘inspirational leaders’ Telecom scion Anant Ambani (29), based in Mumbai and a director on the board of Reliance Industries subsidiary Jio Platforms, made it to the ninth position for delivering “innovative and tech-driven financial solutions”.

The report noted that Jio Platforms combines advanced technology with financial acumen to fuel growth, enhance accessibility and uphold robust governance standards.

According to Apurva Sahijwani, MD and CEO of Avendus Wealth Management the most striking shift in such leadership lists over the years is the age of entrepreneurs. “Today’s founders are starting earlier, scaling faster and bringing a global perspective to everything they do. In the process, they are transforming industries and expanding India’s presence on the world stage,” Sahijwani noted.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India added that with the U30 list, they “aim to shine a spotlight on the most driven and inspiring young leaders of our time”. "These are the founders who are reshaping India’s economic future with bold ideas and sheer determination. It’s incredible to see the maturity and scale that many of them have achieved even before the age of 30,” he added.

Top 10 Avendus-Hurun U30 Entrepreneurs

Mumbai at the forefront: Check how Indian cities fare on entreprenuership Mumbai reinforced its position as the “capital of young leaders” in India, topping among cities with 15 entrants on the Avendus-Hurun U30 list 2025. This included notable names such as Anant Ambani, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra (Zepto co-founders).

It was followed by India's “start-up central” Bengaluru, which had seven entrepreneurs, counting among the list innovators such as Kush Taneja, Pallav Bihani and Suhas Rajkumar Kolewad.

Delhi and Jaipur tie for third place with four entrants each, highlighting the growing presence of young leaders in both established and emerging innovation hubs.

While, cities such as Ahmedabad, Chennai Gurugram, Kolkata, Noida, and Thane are home to three entrepreneurs each on the list, underscoring the rising geographic diversity of India’s innovation landscape.

Top Represented Cities by U30 Entrepreneurs

Top Represented Cities by U30 Entrepreneurs

Top states: Maharashtra, Karnataka on top Notably, among states, Maharashtra leads the way with 21 entrants, reaffirming its position as the epicentre of emerging leaders. Karnataka follows with 10, driven largely by Bengaluru’s innovation ecosystem.

In a noteworthy shift, Rajasthan ranked third with 9 entrants, reflecting the growing momentum of entrepreneurial talent from non-metro regions. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh trail closely, indicating a healthy balance of representation from both southern and northern India.

Top Represented States by U30 Entrepreneurs

Top Represented States by U30 Entrepreneurs

U30 at a Glance: Key Highlights 66 out of 79 entrepreneurs are first-generation founders, spotlighting India’s surge of self-made ambition

Average age on the U30 list is 28, showcasing the youthful leadership driving the future.

Mumbai leads with 15 featured entrepreneurs, reaffirming its dominance as India’s financial capital.

22-year-old Kaivalya Vohra from Mumbai, co-founder of quick commerce startup Zepto, is the youngest co-founder on the U30 list in 2025.

While 28-year-old Devika Gholap, founder of digital pathology OptraSCAN, is the youngest woman in this year’s U30 cohort.

With 8 alumni featured, BITS Pilani leads all undergraduate institutions, followed by IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi with six each.

And software products and services emerges as the most represented industry, with 21 entrepreneurs, followed by 12 in consumer goods and 9 in financial services.