Private sector lender CSB Bank today announced that its board has appointed Pralay Mondal as the organization’s President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT). Mr Mondal is expected to join the private sector lender in September 2020.

Pralay Mondal has recently tendered his resignation from his current position a executive director and head of retail banking at Axis Bank. He has around 30 years of banking experience across multiple business and functions including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking, products and technology.

Before joining Axis Bank, Mr. Mondal was the Senior Group President and Head of Retail and Business Banking at Yes Bank. Prior to that he had a 12 years’ stint at HDFC Bank and was earlier associated with Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.

Mr. Mondal is an graduate from IIT, Kharagpur and a management graduate from IIM, Calcutta.

"The bank’s Board was convinced that with his extensive banking background, leadership experience and track record, Mr. Mondal is the right person to help redefine customer experience and the brand promise at CSB, and to contribute significantly to the overall growth of the organization, especially in the retail and SME segments," CSB Bank said in a statement.

CSB Bank is one of the oldest private sector banks in India, with a strong base in Kerala along with significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The Bank offers a wide range of products and services to its overall customer base of 1.5 million as on March 31, 2020.

Commenting on Mr. Mondal's appointment, CSB Bank CEO VR Rajendran said: "We are delighted and excited with the appointment of Mr. Mondal as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT) and look forward to his playing a key leadership role at the bank. Mr. Mondal is a proven trailblazer who brings strong commercial banking expertise and experience to CSB Bank. He has an excellent track record of having built retail and SME businesses, while maintaining healthy portfolio quality and service levels. I am confident that we have selected the choicest person for CSB Bank and that he will drive strong and healthy business growth in the years ahead".

