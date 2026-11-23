The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that industrialist Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath explore arbitration to resolve their long-running family dispute, after mediation led by former Supreme Court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao failed to reach a settlement.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana asked the parties to consider appointing a sole arbitrator to deal with their pending disputes.

The court has sought instructions from the parties on the proposal and will hear the matter again after two weeks.

The development comes about four months after the apex court asked the Kalyani family to make a fresh attempt to settle the dispute through mediation.

On 13 July, the court appointed Justice Rao as mediator and directed that related proceedings before the Bombay high court remain on hold while the mediation was underway.

The dispute The dispute involves the Kalyani family's assets, estimated at more than ₹1 trillion, including ancestral wealth, family properties, and stakes in listed companies. It pits Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani against his sister, Sugandha Hiremath, and involves other family members.

The Supreme Court proceedings stem from a 2023 suit filed by Sugandha Hiremath before the Bombay high court seeking enforcement of an alleged 1994 family arrangement.

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Sugandha Hiremath claims the arrangements, involving Baba Kalyani and his late father, N.A. Kalyani, provided for redistribution of family assets, including the transfer of about 34% of Hikal Ltd held by entities controlled by Baba Kalyani. Baba Kalyani disputes the claim and has questioned the arrangement's enforceability and interpretation.

The dispute has since widened to include claims over the Kalyani family’s Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) assets, properties and holdings in group companies, leading to multiple legal proceedings involving different branches of the family.

Baba Kalyani had earlier challenged the maintainability of Sugandha Hiremath’s lawsuit and opposed mediation, citing previous unsuccessful attempts to settle the dispute.

In May, the Bombay high court declined to compel the parties to mediate, observing that mediation is voluntary under the Mediation Act, 2023.

Sugandha Hiremath subsequently approached the Supreme Court. In July, the court urged the family to make a final attempt at an amicable settlement and appointed Justice Rao as mediator. With that process now having failed, the court has proposed arbitration as the next possible route to resolve the disputes.

The bench said the parties could consider appointing a mutually trusted and respected arbitrator to examine all the disputes. It also offered to suggest names that would be acceptable to both sides. “This is, after all, a family dispute. We can suggest some names to which none of you should have any objection,” the bench said.