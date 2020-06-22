Badly hit sectors need a long-term relief package: Manish Kothari

The covid-19 lockdown, which has brought the economy to a near-halt, hit small businesses the hardest. With limited means of absorbing the shock, they have pinned their hopes on the government’s ₹3 trillion guaranteed loan scheme. The loan scheme is aimed at helping small businesses tide over the crisis that led to a drastic drop in sales in April, by buying them time till cashflows pick up. In the latest interview of Mint’s Pivot or Perish series, Manish Kothari, president and business head - corporate banking (large corporates, MNC, SME & new age companies), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, discusses how the sector could pivot to these challenges and emerge stronger. Edited excerpts: