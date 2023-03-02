Bagrrys appoints Jayant Kapre as CEO.

At Bagrry’s, Kapre will lead the brand’s expansion into newer categories. Bagrry’s operates in the breakfast cereals and health food category. It sells products such as muesli, oats, bran in India
New Delhi: Packaged foods company Bagrrys India Private Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Jayant Kapre as the company’s managing director and chief executive officer.
Kapre has over two decades of experience in the FMCG sector, primarily in the packaged foods space, having worked with companies such as Britannia Industries, Unibic, Wrigley, Avon and PepsiCo. Kapre is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.
At Bagrry’s, Kapre will lead the brand’s expansion into newer categories. Bagrry’s operates in the breakfast cereals and health food category.
“The business has been extremely well run so far and the profitable growth is testimony to this. The brand is at an exciting crossroads in its journey, and I am glad to lead a vital change in momentum. I seek to fuel growth and expansion across categories, whilst maintaining profitability" Kapre, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bagrrys India Private Limited said.
Bagrry’s sells products such as muesli, oats, bran in India. The move also points to the family-owned business looking at on-boarding professional management at the top to drive the business.
“Our vision has always been to transform our family business into an institution driven by some of the finest consumer minds. Jayant brings with him decades of unparalleled leadership experience in the FMCG & food processing space, and also resonates with our core values. We’re excited to have him on board and we are confident that he’ll scale Bagrry’s to newer heights." said Aditya Bagri, Director, Bagrry’s Group.