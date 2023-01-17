Bain Capital co-chairman to retire

Mr. Pagliuca joined Bain Capital in 1989, five years after it was spun off from consulting firm Bain & Co, where he started his career. He graduated from Harvard Business School and needed a summer job to pay for a doctorate in economics. “I couldn’t afford it, and saw an ad for a summer job," he recalled in an interview, of his beginnings at Bain & Co. “They asked me to come on board and stay for two, three years and they’d help me pay for my doctorate." He never ended up getting it.