Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance partners with cricketer Shubman Gill

Shubman’s pursuit towards achieving excellence across all formats of the game, aligns with our holistic aspirations of being a preferred Life Goal enabler of Indians through value-packed products and customer-centric services and innovations, the Bajaj Allianz Life said.

Speaking on the association, Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, "We are excited to partner with Shubman, a true Life Goal Champion for millions of Indians. Shubman embodies the new young Indian who is a Life Maximiser and confident of accomplishing many Life Goals through long-term planning and consistency."

Expressing his thoughts on the partnership, Shubman Gill said, “I'm delighted to be associated with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; it feels like a well-timed partnership crucial for winning a match. Here, it's about winning in the bigger match of life. For me, focus and consistency are of paramount importance, and Bajaj Allianz Life embodies that with their unwavering commitment to customers and innovative solutions."

Gill, India’s latest cricket prodigy, has impressed the world with his remarkable achievements. As a young achiever and an inspiration to many, he embodies the spirit of pursuing long term life goals through a disciplined approach. He shot to fame with 418 runs at an average of 104.50 in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in India's record fourth world title. Gill also won the BCCI award for the Best Junior Cricketer for consecutive years in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

With Shubman’s exclusive association with the Bajaj Allianz Life, the company will be featuring him in its marketing campaigns to bring alive the product propositions and reach out to a wide customer base.