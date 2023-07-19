Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance partners with cricketer Shubman Gill

Gill, India’s latest cricket prodigy, has impressed the world with his remarkable achievements. As a young achiever and an inspiration to many, he embodies the spirit of pursuing long term life goals through a disciplined approach. He shot to fame with 418 runs at an average of 104.50 in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in India's record fourth world title. Gill also won the BCCI award for the Best Junior Cricketer for consecutive years in 2013-14 and 2014-15.