Bandhan Bank will launch credit cards, push home loans: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh3 min read 20 Jun 2023, 11:59 PM IST
The Kolkata-based private sector bank wants to increase the share of housing loans to 30% of the total loan book by FY25 from 25% now
MUMBAI : Bandhan Bank is looking to expand its affordable home loan portfolio, aiming to carve out a niche in a segment with a limited presence of lenders. The Kolkata-based private sector bank wants to increase the share of housing loans to 30% of the total loan book by fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) from 25% now, chief executive Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said in an interview. It is also looking to go solo in credit cards after launching a co-branded card with Standard Chartered Bank four years ago. Edited excerpts:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×