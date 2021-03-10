Bank of India today appointed three executive directors. They have been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Monika Kalia, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India as Executive Director,Swarup Dasgupta, General Manager, Bank of India as Executive Director M Karthikeyan, General Manager, Indian Bank as Executive Director of Bank of India for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Monika Kalia aged 48 years, was Chief General Manager with Union Bank of India heading Treasury, Domestic Forex and International Banking. During her professional journey of over 24 years, she has extensive exposure of corporate office and field banking. She has successfully headed critical departments of Financial Planning, Investor Relations, Personal Banking, marketing and third party product distribution, Corporate Communications, Compliance and Board Secretariat.

She was also Director on the Board of two joint ventures of Union Bank of India namely; Star Union Dai ichi Life Insurance and Union Asset Management Trustee company.

Besides being rank holder B.Com (H), she is Fellow Member of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers(CAIIB), Diploma in Treasury and Integrated Risk Management from IIBF.

Swarup Dasgupta aged 57 years, was General Manager with Bank of India heading Recovery Department. He is Bachelor of Engineering and MBA — Finance. During his professional journey of over 23 years, he has extensive exposure of corporate office and field banking. He has worked in Corporate Credit Department at Head Office. He has successfully headed the Mid Corporate and Large Corporate branches at Hyderabad, Chennai and Andheri. He has also worked in Bank's foreign centre at London. He has headed critical departments of Vigilance Department, Board Secretariat, SME and Recovery Department at Head Office.

M Karthikeyan, aged 56 years, was General Manager (Corporate Development Officer) with Indian Bank. He is Master of Science in Agriculture, Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB), Diploma in GUI Application, Diploma in Management. During his professional journey of over 32 years, he has extensive exposure of Corporate office and field banking. He was Zonal Manager of Dharmapuri, Pune and Chennai North Zone.

He was Field General Manager Delhi controlling 8 zones. He has successfully headed the Recovery and Legal Department at Head Office.

He was also on the Board of Tamil Nadu Grama Bank which was formed as a merged entity of two RRBs namely Pandian Grama Bank, a subsidiary of Indian Overseas Bank with Pallavan Grama Bank, a subsidiary of Indian Bank

