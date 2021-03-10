Bank of India appoints three executive directors

Swarup Dasgupta aged 57 years, was General Manager with Bank of India heading Recovery Department. He is Bachelor of Engineering and MBA — Finance. During his professional journey of over 23 years, he has extensive exposure of corporate office and field banking. He has worked in Corporate Credit Department at Head Office. He has successfully headed the Mid Corporate and Large Corporate branches at Hyderabad, Chennai and Andheri. He has also worked in Bank's foreign centre at London. He has headed critical departments of Vigilance Department, Board Secretariat, SME and Recovery Department at Head Office.