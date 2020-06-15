Banks have to be data-driven, more digital: Arundhati Bhattacharya

The banking industry was facing a number of challenges when the pandemic hit. Obviously, problems are going to multiply. That being the case, I think in the next few months, what banks need to do is how they are going to get ready for the future. The future is going to be different from anything we have seen in the past. Banks will have to look at how they approach the entire customer journey—whether they want to be distribution-heavy and branch-light or whether they want to be asset-light, liability-heavy and transaction-heavy. But one uniform thing among all banks will be the fact that they have to be data-driven and more digital. All of these have to be delivered in an omni-channel manner and you have to allow everybody to work from anywhere they choose to, whether it be employees, customers, vendors or service providers. You will have to make those arrangements so that this can become a reality. Disruptions will keep occurring but your business cannot stop. This is one of those rare moments when people do really need to pivot because if they don’t, you are looking at an uncertain future.