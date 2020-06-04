Bata India CEO says demand has been rising for last three weeks

We would be using easy to understand marketing collaterals which enable the customer to know what steps we are taking to make their shopping experience safer & what care they need to take while they are in a Bata store. We are encouraging customers to try shoes themselves, make contact-less payments and insist on an e-invoice. Our contact centre is keeping customers informed about which stores have re-opened. While, half of our physical stores are already open, our online store www.bata.in is already offering consumers essential collections ranging from Work from Home, Fitness, Washable and more comfortable range of shoes.