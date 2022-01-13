Beast’: Anand Mahindra reacts seeing Scorpio in Nairobi Police fleet

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group has recently shared photos of a fleet of Mahindra’s Scorpio SUV as Nairobi police vehicles. The business tycoon also retweeted another post in which it was mentioned that over 100 units of Mahindra Scorpio Single Cab pickup vehicles have been officially handed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group has recently shared photos of a fleet of Mahindra’s Scorpio SUV as Nairobi police vehicles. The business tycoon also retweeted another post in which it was mentioned that over 100 units of Mahindra Scorpio Single Cab pickup vehicles have been officially handed.

Anand Mahindra's tweet reads “Nairobi, Kenya. We’re delighted to be a part of the Police Service team. The ‘Beast’ under the bonnet of the Scorpio is at their service!". {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Anand Mahindra's tweet reads “Nairobi, Kenya. We’re delighted to be a part of the Police Service team. The ‘Beast’ under the bonnet of the Scorpio is at their service!". Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"We are delighted with the acquisition of a new fleet of vehicles. Mahindra is a sturdy vehicle and we look forward to serving the nation in these vehicles," said David Njagi, Chief Transport Officer, National Police Service, while receiving the vehicle fleet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are the 1st Automotive company to start leasing in Kenya, our partnership with the GOK leasing program saw the opportunity for us to lease our Scorpio Pik-ups to the NPS to offer a reliable solution." said Mr. Nixon Oduor, Head of Government Sales & Leasing Simba Corp.

Mahindra pik up is both tough and powerful offering nimble handling and maximum strength with speed, agility and brute strength, specially designed to conquer all terrains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}