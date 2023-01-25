‘Beauty as a category will grow at a pace ahead of the business’4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Going forward, in terms of expansion (for beauty)—we are looking at opening 10 to 15 beauty stores every year. I think the opportunity is to do much more than that, but we’re being conservative at this point
Shoppers Stop posted record quarterly sales in the December quarter, with revenue surpassing pre-covid levels. In an interview, Venu Nair, managing director and chief executive, spoke about the department store operator’s plan to add more direct-to-consumer brands, views on the beauty retail market and consumer demand. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×