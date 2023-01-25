‘Beauty as a category will grow at a pace ahead of the business’

Absolutely. What we have done is to tie-up on an exclusive basis with Goat Labs that is incubating a lot of new brands. What we’ve agreed to with them is that all of their D2C brands—whenever and whichever of them are going physical—they will be present in Shoppers Stop on an exclusive basis. There are four brands that we launched in Shoppers Stop —Mixed success, but very encouraged with what we are seeing and that is something which we will continue to do as we go forward. In fact, we are experimenting with an American custom clothing brand. Again, it is a D2C brand, we are piloting it in one of our stores and based on the success, we will roll it out across other stores as well.