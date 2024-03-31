Companies
Beer is at the beginning of an era of growth in India: Heineken CEO
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 31 Mar 2024, 03:29 PM IST
SummaryAn expanding middle class, growing urbanization, and higher disposable incomes promise to boost beer consumption in the country.
New Delhi: United Breweries Limited (UBL), the maker of Kingfisher beer, displayed a remarkable turnaround in its third quarter of FY24. Revenue grew 12.28% year-over-year in the three months through December. It recorded ₹85.34 crore in profits, against a small loss in the same period last year.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less