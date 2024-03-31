Beer is at the beginning of an era of growth in India: Heineken CEO

Geopolitical tensions really disrupted the beer market for over two years, mainly because most of the world relied on barley from Ukraine. Has that issue gone away now?

The worst of the effects is behind us. For sure, that's not an impediment at this moment in time. The war in Ukraine triggered a huge increase in energy costs and food cost, and particularly in grains. Barley prices, our main ingredient, were an issue and were faced by a huge explosion in our cost structure. We have worked our way through it now and the main impact of that was in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, we see a normalization in our cost structure and consequently, a normalization in the category with more healthy volumes and top line growth. However, India was less affected by some of the issues in Europe.