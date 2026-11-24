Chipmaking giant Nvidia on Monday (local time) reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its CEO, 11 days after he stepped down following revelations about his extramarital relationships. While reports had earlier detailed two such relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, and another with an Nvidia executive who reported directly to him, a new report by The Wall Street Journal has revealed that Huang disclosed additional affairs to the company's board before his return. Huang reportedly expressed remorse during the discussions.

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The controversy surrounding Huang and Nvidia began after The New York Times reported in late October that the CEO was allegedly involved with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International. The company was an Nvidia customer that reportedly purchased advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips from the chipmaker before allegedly redirecting them to China amid tighter US export controls.

The report also suggested that US President Donald Trump had been briefed about Huang's alleged relationship with the woman but had not taken any action, drawing criticism from lawmakers across party lines. The controversy intensified in the following weeks, with Huang acknowledging in an email on November 8 that he had been unfaithful to his wife. Soon after, reports of another relationship with an Nvidia employee surfaced, and the company's co-founder stepped down from the leadership position he had held since founding the firm in 1993.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and ability to lead, and believed his return was the best option after finding few suitable successors. Assurances from senior US officials also helped address the board’s national security concerns. 2 What additional affairs did Jensen Huang disclose to Nvidia’s board? ⌵ A Wall Street Journal report said Huang disclosed additional affairs during a meeting with the board and expressed remorse. The reports provided no further details about those affairs. 3 Did Jensen Huang’s return end the investigations into Nvidia? ⌵ No. Nvidia’s independent board investigation into whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang is continuing, and the company has formed a separate committee to oversee national security and export-control risks. US lawmakers are also expected to question Huang about chip exports and related allegations. 4 How did US officials help secure Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia? ⌵ Attorney General Todd Blanche told President Trump and Vice President JD Vance that Huang was not a target or subject of a Justice Department investigation. He also said the department had found no evidence that Huang broke the law or posed a national security threat, and officials relayed those assurances to Nvidia’s board. 5 Did Nvidia have a successor ready to replace Jensen Huang? ⌵ The related reports said Nvidia had no obvious successor and found few suitable candidates during its search. The company had reportedly considered internal and external candidates, highlighting questions about its succession planning.

Also Read | JD Vance used his Silicon Valley connections to get Huang back as Nvidia CEO

Trump, Musk and tech leaders rally behind Huang Huang's resignation triggered a wave of support from prominent figures in the technology industry, with several calling for Nvidia's board to reconsider its decision. Trump publicly backed the former CEO and called for his reinstatement, while SpaceX founder Elon Musk emerged as one of his most vocal supporters.

Musk publicly endorsed an online petition urging Nvidia's board to bring Huang back. The campaign, hosted on a website titled "Stand with Jensen", called for Huang's reinstatement while an independent investigation established the facts surrounding his departure. Other prominent supporters included Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Replit CEO Amjad Masad and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan.

The campaign gathered more than 200,000 signatures, according to The Wall Street Journal. It also drew support from Nvidia employees, some of whom warned of the loss of irreplaceable talent if Huang did not return.

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However, the growing public support did not immediately change the board's position. Nvidia chairman Harvey C. Jones had said that the directors had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not intend to reinstate him. The board was also concerned about his conduct and lack of transparency regarding the reported relationships.

Also Read | Full text of Nvidia board chair's letter to employees after reinstating Huang

How the White House helped secure Huang's return The turning point came over the weekend, when the White House stepped up efforts to address the board's concerns about Huang and the potential national security implications of the controversy.

Over the weekend, Attorney General Todd Blanche briefed Trump and Vice President JD Vance, telling them that Huang was neither a target nor a subject of any Justice Department investigation. He also said the department had found no evidence indicating that Huang had violated any laws or posed a national security threat, according to US officials.

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Blanche's assessment was based partly on Nvidia's cooperation over several months with Justice Department investigations into allegations that two of its customers had smuggled advanced AI chips into China. The cooperation took place under Huang's leadership, according to people familiar with the matter.

This was followed by an intense 48-hour period during which Trump, Vance and other senior administration officials conveyed Blanche's assurances to Nvidia board members as they worked to secure Huang's return. Trump had initially not been familiar with Huang when he began his second presidential term, but grew increasingly convinced that bringing him back was necessary as Nvidia's stock fell and concerns spread across the broader technology market.

Musk and other allies also helped make the case for Huang's return. The president became more convinced that Huang was the right person to lead Nvidia after hearing from technology executives and seeing the market's reaction to his departure, according to the Wall Street Journal.

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The board ultimately faced two difficult choices: keep Huang out or allow him to return. While directors believed that he had breached the company's code of conduct through his relationships and lack of candour, they also found few suitable candidates during their search for a successor. After a lengthy meeting with Huang on Sunday, during which he disclosed additional affairs and expressed remorse, the board decided that his return was the better option.

Nvidia announced on Monday that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. The company said the directors were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the business. It also said that input from senior US government officials had helped reassure the board that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

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Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the US President said, "The response from the market has been very positive," adding, "That really shows the decision was right."

Huang apologises to employees as he returns to Nvidia Huang returned to Nvidia's office on Monday, where employees across three floors welcomed him with chants of "we love you, Jensen!"

Addressing the company's employees, he said, "I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this." He added, "I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back."

Further, he said, "Thank you all for this second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

Nvidia's investigations to continue despite Huang's return Huang's reinstatement does not bring the controversy to a close. Nvidia said its independent board committee, formed to investigate reports that the CEO had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, would continue its inquiry. The company also announced the formation of a separate committee to oversee national security and export-control risks.

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The controversy is also expected to face further scrutiny from US lawmakers. Huang is scheduled to appear before congressional committees to answer questions about Nvidia's chip-export practices and the allegations surrounding the company.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.