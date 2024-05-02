Companies
Behind KVS Manian's sudden exit from Kotak Mahindra Bank
SummaryManian's departure has left banking industry executives in shock, especially as the newly elevated joint managing director, who once was in consideration for the top job, had been willing to serve a notice period
MUMBAI : KVS Manian’s abrupt exit from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd a week after the central bank’s knuckle-rap and barely two months after he was elevated as joint managing director may have derailed the lender’s carefully scripted restructuring.
