It is highly unlikely that China will withdraw from any of the territories and will start demanding concessions from India, said Jayadeva Ranade, a former member of India’s National Security Advisory Board who has been tracking China for 30 years. Ranade, who currently heads the Centre for China Analysis and Strategy, said India must prepare for a protracted period of tension. Edited excerpts from an interview:

What is your assessment of the ground situation?

It is now clear there are multiple points along a 1,100km belt on the LAC (Line of Actual Control) where they (China) have built up their forces. This indicates premeditation and planning. I don’t think the Chinese would have invested so much money and effort just to send a signal. So, we have not seen the end of it. Even if there is some agreement, it is not going to last. I don’t think they are going to go back. And I don’t think this is just about some operational advantage in the Galwan Valley.

This is a year of military reforms in China. Army commanders are expected to submit their agenda to the party high command by end-2020. Could that have something to do with these recent border tensions?

I don’t think this is a case of one commander being adventurous. Any crossing of the border has to be cleared by the military commission. Amassing this kind of force is not within the mandate of the western theatre military commander. It would have gone all the way up to (president) Xi Jinping. He either approved this or instigated it.

What is the logic behind the timing then? Why now?

This has been coming for a while. The strain in China-India relations has been there for a while. They have a lot of strategic and financial investments in the wider Ladakh region due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and their own projects. If India builds roads and strengthens its position at Daulat Beg Oldi (a military base on the LAC), we can cut them off from the Karakoram road (which lies to the north and offers a corridor into Gilgit-Baltistan). They clearly wanted to take a chunk of our territory so that they are secure in the future. They must have calculated that we are busy with covid.

The number of defence exercises in the Tibetan plateau—both ground and air — has gone up lately (by 50-60%), with regular references to India in the official media... Whether they are actually prepared for a conflict is another question.

What is the way forward?

The only viable way forward is China pulls back to where things were in April, but I don’t see them doing it in a hurry. There will be protracted talks. If troop levels remain the same, there could be another flare-up. I think it is a volatile and fluid situation. We have to be prepared for an escalation.

