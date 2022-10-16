Being in India more critical than ever: Ericsson’s Mirtillo

At Ericsson, we have always considered India a big market. For 5G, I don’t think it’s late; it’s perfect and right on time because now technology is mature, it’s optimized, and it’s great cost per quality. We have 22,000 people working for Ericsson in India, where a few thousand are working for India, and the others are working in India for the rest of the world. So, the biggest community of 5G competence maybe is in India, working already for 5G networks. Second, it is a successful country. It is set for innovation. The government is driving an agenda that is music for our ears, as we say internally. It’s just the right place to be in.