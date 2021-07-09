Being 'kicked out': Kitex chairman on backing out from Kerala project

"If this is the experience of an investor who has created a history and a revolution in the industrial sector in Kerala, then what would be the fate of those who invest a meagre amount of ₹10,000 or ₹20,000 for earning their livelihood?" he asked. Jacob claimed that not a single Kerala minister telephoned him to enquire about the reasons for his group's withdrawal from investing in the state. "But chief ministers of nine states telephoned me. Industrialists also called me. Now a private jet has been sent for us", Jacob said and called for a change in the approach of the Kerala government towards industries. However, there was no immediate reaction from the state government to Jacob's fresh charges against it. Kitex Garments Ltd had said it has decided to withdraw from the project signed during the "Ascend Global Investors Meet" organised by the state government here in January 2020, alleging that it was difficult for the company to run the existing industrial units in the state. The industrialist had alleged that various units of Kitex were raided 10 times by officials from various departments during the past one month.

