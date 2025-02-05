Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on February 5 announced a fresh investment commitment of ₹50,000 crore in West Bengal by the end of this decade, reported PTI.

Speaking at the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, Ambani said the investment would generate one lakh jobs in the state.

"Reliance has already invested ₹50,000 crore in Bengal over the last decade. ₹50,000 crore more will be invested by the end of this decade. Our investment will span over multiple sectors, including digital services, green energy, and retail," PTI quoted him as saying.

Speaking at the summit, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, as quoted by the agency," Artificial Intelligence is indispensable for India's transformation into a deep tech nation with advanced manufacturing capabilities. Jio is currently building the world's best infrastructure in India...Today, Jio is not just the number one digital services provider, it is the number one data company in the world..."

Highlighting its role in transforming Bengal's business landscape, Ambani reaffirmed Reliance's commitment to driving economic growth in the state.

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group to invest in Bengal: Apart from RIL, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group which has big investments in West Bengal, is planning for another ₹10,000 crore worth investments in the fields of energy, healthcare, and education in the eastern state.

Praising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was on the dais while he was speaking, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said, as PTI quoted, "We've been investing steadily. ₹20,000 crores of this ( ₹40,000 crore) has come in the last few years, and I must say, we've had no issues whatsoever. Things have moved fast, clinically, and in a business-like manner."

Goenka said his Group has another ₹10,000 crore worth investments in the pipeline under implementation – in the fields of energy, healthcare, and education.

"We live in a different Bengal today. We live in a Bengal that is transformed, transformed by the vision and action of our honorable Chief Minister," Goenka added.

Mamata Banerjee announces committee: In the meantime, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the formation of a state-level synergy committee to facilitate ease of doing business.

She said, as quoted by the PTI, "We have stable government in Bengal, where no man-days are lost," adding, "Bengal's GDP grew at faster pace than national average in last financial year."

“Six economic corridors along national highways under development in Bengal,” said CM Mamata Banerjee.

The 8th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled on February 5-6, 2025 in Kolkata.