‘Bengaluru hang your head in shame’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw bashes city’s infrastructure, shares video of Ecuador streets

  • Taking to X, Kiran Mazumder-Shaw posted the video that showed beautiful stone roads in the Ecuador island of San Cristobal. Watch the video here.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published27 Mar 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw(REUTERS)

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Bengaluru-based Biocon, lashed out at the city's infrastructure on Thursday. Sharing a video of the streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador, the Biocon head asked Bengaluru to be ashamed.

Taking to X, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posted the video that showed beautiful stone roads in the Ecuador island.

“Clean and well designed streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador. Bengaluru hang your head in shame,” she wrote.

She also tagged the Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Watch the video here:

(This is a developing story. Details to be added soon)

