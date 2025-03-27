‘Bengaluru hang your head in shame’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw bashes city’s infrastructure, shares video of Ecuador streets

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Bengaluru-based Biocon, lashed out at the city's infrastructure on Thursday. Sharing a video of the streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador, the Biocon head asked Bengaluru to be ashamed.

Taking to X, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posted the video that showed beautiful stone roads in the Ecuador island.

“Clean and well designed streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador. Bengaluru hang your head in shame,” she wrote.

She also tagged the Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Watch the video here: