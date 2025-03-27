‘Bengaluru hang your head in shame’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw bashes city’s infrastructure, shares video of Ecuador street

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Bengaluru-based Biocon, lashed out at the city's infrastructure on Thursday. Sharing a video of the streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador, the Biocon head asked Bengaluru to be ashamed. Bengaluru often faces infrastructure issues, with people often complaining about potholes.

Taking to X, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posted the video that showed beautiful stone roads in the Ecuador island.

“Clean and well designed streets in San Cristobal island in Ecuador. Bengaluru hang your head in shame,” she wrote.

She also tagged the Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Watch the video here:

In December last year, BBMP received hundreds of complaints regarding potholes on key roads after a spell of heavy rains in the city. The potholes worsened Bengaluru's traffic, which already faces heat for being slow and uncontrolled.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's point As expected, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's video earned traction on social media, with people liking and commenting on the post.

One user highlighted that other cities in India also had better infrastructure than Bengaluru.

“Just visit Mysore, Indore. Surat, Rajkot to make the point ! Ecuador is too far,” the user said.

To this, Mazumdar-shaw replied that Ecuador being a developing country is well-maintained by authorities.

“Yes but the point is that even Ecuador which is a developing country is well maintained by the local municipality,” she said.

Internet agrees with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Other users agreed with the Biocon head's opinion.

“Bengaluru is a broken city. Broken streets, footpaths, street lighting, garbage collection etc. Basic services are broken. And due to deliberate callousness of the City Administration and politicians,” a person commented.

“Jigani Link Road is in pathetic condition, specially in front of biocon. You are very close to CM and DCM, why can’t you get it fixed,” another person asked.

“High time to decongest Tier 1 cities. Move businesses to districts. All districts to have top notch healthcare n education (and govt can collaborate with corporates in this). Each district can be sponsored by set of corporates. No point in overloading Tier 1 cities,” a user suggested.

However, some users disagreed with her.

“Mam, this is a touristy town with around 2 lac population. Bengaluru has more than 1 crore population. I get your point but the real cause of all the urban woes we see, is because of overpopulation. Things will turn around only in next century when population starts declining,” a person said.