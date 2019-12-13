BENGALURU : Freight and transit rail equipment and solutions provider Wabtec Corporation will hire 400 engineers in its new technology centre in the city in 2020, the company said on Thursday.

"Bengaluru is the ideal location. The team is expected to grow to over 1,000 employees by the end of 2020," said Wabtec global director Goapalakrisha Madabushi in a statement informing about the 400 new jobs the company will create.

On Thursday, the company inaugurated Wabtec India Engineering and Technology Centre (WITEC) in Bengaluru to bolster innovation and growth.

The new technology centre will host engineering teams across its digital electronics portfolio, which will include validation labs for distributed power, positive train control, trip optimiser, electronic air brake, signalling systems and other train automation solutions.

The technology centre currently employs 600 people and Wabtec as a company employs 3,000 people in India.

