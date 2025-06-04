Bessemer Venture Partners appoints new partner to focus on AI, enterprise tech

Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP) has appointed Pankaj Mitra as a partner who will focus on the global venture capital firm's investments in artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise tech and cybersecurity in its India business.

“We think there's enormous potential for founders and companies that are being built out of India to address these sectors, both here as well as globally," Mitra told Mint.

Prior to joining the US-based investment company, Mitra worked at digital communications tech conglomerate Cisco, where he led the company's corporate development team, leading investments and M&A activity for its global customer experiences portfolio as well as for India. Notable investments made by him include digital adoption platform Whatfix, contact centre AI startup Uniphore and AI observability company Fiddler.

Mitra was a founding member of the IT services giant Infosys' $500 million Innovation Fund. He was part of the team that invested in drone manufacturing company ideaForge, which went public in 2023.

BVP's India thesis

His appointment comes at a time when BVP is looking to double down on the AI opportunity in India. “From a commitment perspective, as you can see, as Pankaj has come on board, we are doubling down," said Vishal Gupta, partner at BVP.

Bessemer has been in India for two decades and has backed several startups, including Swiggy, Urban Company and Perfios. Earlier this year, the firm announced the close of its second India fund, worth $350 million, with a focus on AI, fintech, enterprise-tech, digital health, consumer, and cybersecurity.

“Fintech and healthtech continue to be sort of two other areas that we are spending a tonne of time on, in terms of looking at deals," said Gupta. In the fintech space, BVP is focusing on the infrastructure software layer for the Indian ecosystem and is evaluating more companies this year.

Meanwhile, in healthtech, the firm is eyeing investments in companies that are working on specific specialties as well as those that are disrupting the insurance ecosystem. Meanwhile, it'll continue to evaluate consumer brands, following its investment in D2C fitness brand Boldfit.

Last year, Gupta told Mint that the firm expected investments in cybersecurity to take off in India. Cut to earlier this year, the global VC firm led a $8.7 million Series A round in mobile apps security startup Protectt.ai.

In fact, VC firms in the country have been looking at cybersecurity more closely this year, given that AI-based fraudulent activities have seen a sharp uptick.