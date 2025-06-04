Bessemer Venture Partners appoints new partner to focus on AI, enterprise tech
Summary
Prior to joining the US-based investment company, Pankaj Mitra worked at digital communications tech conglomerate Cisco, where he led the company's corporate development team, leading investments and M&A activity for its global customer experiences portfolio as well as for India.
Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP) has appointed Pankaj Mitra as a partner who will focus on the global venture capital firm's investments in artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise tech and cybersecurity in its India business.
