Bhavish Aggarwal posted a picture of an Ola scooter carrying a Zomato delivery quoting it as ‘best looking food delivery vehicle in the world.’
Food delivery is reaching new heights with Zomato and then Ola entering instant services. Both companies have promised to deliver the ordered items in under 10-minutes to your doorstep.
Amid this, Bhavish Aggarwal picked up a friendly banter with Deepinder Goyal-led Zomato posting a picture of an Ola scooter carrying a Zomato delivery quoting it as ‘best-looking food delivery vehicle in the world.’
Ola entered instant food delivery services in some areas. The 10-minute food delivery is done through Ola Dash, which is available on the quick-commerce app.
The company claimed that it will deliver freshly-prepared items like pizza, wraps, rolls, even khichdi and ricebowls to its customers in just under 10-minutes.
This comes soon after Zomato also announced the launch of similar services. However, Zomato has been recently receiving backlash for the same service and following this, Goyal took to Twitter to explain how the service would work. He revealed that the service would be available for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised menu items only.
And as per reports, Swiggy has been exploring similar options but it has not made any announcement regarding the timing of the delivery.