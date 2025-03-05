Meet Silicon Valley’s shrewdest talent spotters
Summary
- An elite group of early-stage investors make supersized returns
What do Sam Altman and David Sacks have in common? Certainly not politics. Mr Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, is part of the transition team of Daniel Lurie, the Democratic mayor-elect of San Francisco. David Sacks, an entrepreneur and polemical right-wing podcaster, will on January 20th become Donald Trump’s crypto and artificial-intelligence (AI) tsar. Yet both have the distinction of being among Silicon Valley’s best spotters of entrepreneurial talent. According to data from TRAC, a venture-capital (VC) firm, few are as good at picking promising startups at the very earliest stage.