Meet Silicon Valley’s shrewdest talent spotters

TRAC’s methodology is novel. Whereas most VC firms use gut instinct and inside knowledge to spot the most promising entrepreneurs, it uses a range of quantitative metrics to identify the most consistent talent scouts instead. That includes the multiple they return on their investments, assuming their stakes could be liquidated at current values, and the share of their portfolios that do follow-on fundraisings. If two or more of them back a startup in a field where they have a proven record, that is a strong predictor that the startup will be worth backing, TRAC says. Its modus operandi is to invest alongside them if it can.