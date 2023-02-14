Better governance to boost trust quotient of startups

Secondly, unfortunately, many of today’s startups are focused on short-term valuations rather than long-term value creation. Boards tend to be filled with representatives of their largest investors, typically fund managers who lack operational expertise. This leads to an inherent disincentive to disclose anything that could hurt near-term valuation, at the cost of other stakeholders such as customers and employees. Boards will become more valuable if they balance their composition with experts who can question the effectiveness of internal controls, and if they are given the independence and authority to access internal finance and compliance teams.